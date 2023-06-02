ADVERTISEMENT
Mallika Singh Is In Love; States Coffee Is Her Love Language

Mallika Singh is in love with coffee and she does not mince words when she says that coffee is her love language. Check here to know more about her love for the drink.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
02 Jun,2023 16:34:40
Mallika Singh Is In Love; States Coffee Is Her Love Language

Mallika Singh the talented actress was last seen in RadhaKrishn on television. Mallika gained all the name and fame owing to this stint in the popular and long-running mythological. She was also seen playing a very challenging role in the same production house, Swastik Productions’ web series Escaype Live which streamed on Disney+ Hotstar. Mallika is presently enjoying her break time, and is spending a lot of time on her passions. She is an all-rounder and we have written quite a lot about her skills in swimming, dancing, music and boxing too. Well, today, Mallika Singh has set her social media post on a high as she states her love language. Well, Mallika shows her fans how much she is passionate towards having coffee. Truly, they say that a glass of coffee does wonders for a drained-out mind. And we too believe in the same!!

Well, Mallika is seen sipping her drink of coffee at ease. Seems like she enjoys the taste and delicacy of this super drink that has the capacity to rejuvenate minds and make an individual mighty fresh.

Mallika is seen stating that ‘Coffee is my love language’. Well, she is certainly in love with coffee and she says it cutely here.

You can check the picture too here.

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Are you happy that Mallika has found her love in Coffee?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

Srividya Rajesh

