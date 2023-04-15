Mallika Singh the enterprising actor who enthralled one and all with her screen presence in Star Bharat’s popular and long-running show RadhaKrishn has always expressed her gratitude that she has been part of this huge success story and show, produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions.

The set of RadhaKrishn has been like home for all the artists that have been part of the stellar cast. Leads Sumedh Mudgalkar and Mallika Singh received huge adulation and appreciation for their stints in the show.

The actors miss being with each other today and this is visible in all their posts that they share of the good memories from the set of RadhaKrishn. Today happens to be the birrthday of Bhavesh Balchancani, the child actor who has today emerged as a young individual, ready to portray challenging roles.

Bhavesh, as we know, was part of RadhaKrishn and played the role of Aniruddha. Mallika Singh, his co-star puts up a picture from the past, taken on the set of RadhaKrishn in their getups.

She wishes her good friend a very Happy Birthday.

Well, you can see the post here.

Bhavesh as you know, came into the limelight with his show Ek Veer Ki Ardaas: Veera. He has gone on to be part of some spectacular shows on TV and OTT platform. He was recently seen in Crash Course.

We all join Mallika Singh in wishing Bhavesh a very Happy Birthday.

