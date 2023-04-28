Mouni Roy exudes glam in chic brown off shoulder top and harem pant

Mouni Roy accentuates her toned body in a brown off-shoulder top and harem pants.

Mouni Roy, the hot diva, who rose to fame with Naagin, has made it big with no time in the glamorous industry. Mouni, who has the entire nation swooning to her mesmerizing pictures, is killing it with her charming looks. The actress can make anyone weak in their knees with her killer looks.

The actress has stolen millions of hearts and garnered a huge fan following because of her bold style. Her slender figure ensures that she carries any style well, and her smile is the ultimate add-on that just lights everything up. Recently, the actress took to Instagram and shared her sensuous hot photos in a brown off-shoulder top and harem pants.

The outfit worn by Mouni accentuates her toned body and is super-chic at the same time. She has kept her silky hair in high pony. The actress went for dewy makeup while using nude lipstick with light and subtle eye makeup. Mouni looked like an absolute diva. Check now!