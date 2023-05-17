ADVERTISEMENT
Palak Tiwari Is A Spectacular Vision In Black Saree, Must See

The beautiful and bold Palak Tiwari has always amazed her fan through her style and fashion. In the latest Instagram pictures, the actress is winning hearts with her appearance in a black saree

Author: Aarti Tiwari
17 May,2023 17:34:47
Charismatic Palak Tiwari treats her fans regularly with something new and exciting on her social media handle. Yet again, the actress makes us drool over her glam in the latest pictures. Read more to find out.

Palak Tiwari In Black Saree

In the below pictures, the actress wore a beautiful black saree by Nikita Gujral. The outfit has a low butterfly neckline and a sleeveless blouse paired with a matching embroidered saree. Her small diamond embellished earrings accessorized her look. She rounded her appearance with a sleek hairstyle, dewy makeup, and nude lips.

Palak Tiwari Is A Spectacular Vision In Black Saree, Must See 807981

Palak Tiwari Is A Spectacular Vision In Black Saree, Must See 807982

Palak flaunted her toned body beautifully in the ethnic drape. She looked spectacular vision that one could not resist watching. The actress has always ruled over the audience’s hearts.

Palak Tiwari Work

The actress is the daughter of the very famous diva Shweta Tiwari. She started her journey as a model. At the same time, she made a name for herself through her regular sharing of pictures, reels, and videos. In addition, her appearance in Bijlee’s song by Hardi Sandu gained her popularity. In contrast, she debuted last month with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan alongside Salman Khan, Pooja Hedge, Shehnaaz Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Raghav Juyal, and many other actors. She is now ruling over social media.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

