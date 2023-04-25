Pandya Store Fame Kiara Sadh Puts Up BTS Pics Of Krish-Prerna Engagement In The Show

Pandya Store fame Kiara Sadh shows glimpses from Krish and Prerna's big day in the show.

Pandya Store the popular Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origin is getting into a wedding phase wherein the focus is on the engagement and wedding of the youngest of the Pandya brothers, that is Krish Pandya (Mohit Parmar). As we know, the re-entry of Shweta into the Pandya house had added to a lot of drama and confusion. The wedding of Krish and Prerna which was finalized earlier, was halted as Shweta marked her entry as the legal wife of Krish. However, the problem has been sorted now, and Krish and Shweta are divorced. Child artist Kiara Sadh who portrays the role of Chutki in the show, is active on social media. She recently put up a sneak peek into the engagement pictures taken during Krish and Prerna’s big day.

While Krish and Prerna twin in shimmery brown outfits, Kiara is seen along with them in her cute dress.

You can check the video here.

Video Courtesy: Instagram

Well, we look forward to the cute moments from the marriage in the show.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.