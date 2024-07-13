[Photos] Shweta Tiwari Knows How To Ace In Budget Friendly Cotton Chikankari Kurta Set And Open Hair

Shweta Tiwari needs no introduction. She is an endearing actress on Indian television who rose to prominence with her role in Kasauti Zindagi Ki. Aside from her acting abilities, she is well-known for her fitness. Fitness enthusiasts work out frequently to stay fit and healthy. She doesn’t look like a 43-year-old mother of two young kids. With her new ethnic fit appearance, she is demonstrating once again that age is just a number.

Shweta Tiwari’s Ethnic Fit Look-

Shweta Tiwari’s Ethnic Fit Look-taking to her Instagram post, Shweta Tiwari shared photoshoot pictures of herself wearing a stunning traditional fit in greenery. The outfit features a blue background with white threadwork embroidery patterns, adding a touch of traditional elegance to her fit. The breathable cotton fabric ensures comfort while maintaining a stylish appearance. She styles with a matching bottom and a plain dupatta. The best part? This gorgeous outfit is from Heeposh fashion label and it costs a pocket-friendly Rs. 2,799.

Shweta Tiwari’s Hairstyle And Makeup-

Shweta styles her look by leaving her hair open, adding a natural and relaxed vibe to the look. Her flowing locks complement the simplicity and grace of the chikankari kurta set, enhancing her overall charm. Her makeup is likely kept natural, focusing on enhancing her features while maintaining a fresh and radiant look. Soft hues on the lips and cheeks complement the simplicity of her ensemble. Shweta accessorizes minimally with gold earrings and silver shoe heels to keep the focus on her outfit and natural beauty. In the photos, Shweta Tiwari flaunts her ethnic charms with elegant expressions as she poses in the vibrant greenery.

