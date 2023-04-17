Mallika Singh who is a fabulous actor engaged one and all with her exceptional acting acumen in the popular Star Bharat show RadhaKrishn. Mallika along with co-star Sumedh Mudgalkar played their roles exceptionally well, and their fans loved them and their stints. Mallika was also seen making her digital debut with Disney+ Hotstar series Escaype Live. We know Mallika to be a great performer. She is a natural when it comes to her acting calibre. However, her recent posts on social media give us an indication that she is an all-rounder who is good at everything. You can call her ‘Jack of all trades’, right?

Mallika who is quite friendly and active on social media recently posted videos where she is seen singing and dancing. She is seen playing the casio and engaging her fans. She is playing it so well that she has received amazing comments from her fans, well-wishers and from her fraternity friends. She is seen clad in an all-white salwar and dupatta.

The other video sees her getting rigorously trained in dance. She is seen dancing to the music provided and she seems to be in flow with the taal and music.

Check the videos here.

Video Courtesy: Instagram

Too good!! Mallika seems to be an all-rounder who is capable of excelling in many walks and fields in life!!

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.