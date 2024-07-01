Rohit Purohit Feels The Heat As Vishal Singh Flaunts His Toned Abs On Instagram Post

Vishal Singh, renowned for his role in the television series Begusarai, has also made a significant impact on the Internet with his portrayal of Dev Malik in Chand Jalne Laga opposite Kanika Mann on Colors TV. Not only his acting skills but his social media presence are always on point, where he shares updates on his work, personal life, and fashion. Recently, he shared pictures showcasing his impressive physique. Please take a look at the photos below to see why his fans are always eager for his updates!

Vishal Singh’s Instagram Post-

Taking to Instagram post, Vishal Singh shared photos on his Instagram handle, showcasing glimpses into his workout mood. The actor flaunts his stunning figure with attractive muscles and abs. Vishal looks dashing in the photos. She styles her look with a side-partition sleek hairstyle and trimmed beards and pairs his look with a silver neck chain and a ring. In the photos, Vishal Singh is laying on the car and opts for a candid pose while giving stunning and striking poses for the camera. By sharing pictures, Vishal Singh showcased his fitness dedication by revealing his well-toned physique. The picture highlighted his hard work and commitment to maintaining a fit and healthy lifestyle.

Upon seeing Vishal Singh’s Instagram post, his industry friend Rohit Purohit was quick to react. He couldn’t contain his admiration and expressed it with seven red and yellow fire stickers, a clear sign of his awe at Vishal’s stunning physique.

