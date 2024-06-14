Sana Makbul Celebrates 31st Birthday Bash With Nia Sharma, Aly Goni, Nikki Tamboli And Other

Sana Makbul turns 31 this year. The gorgeous actress celebrates her birthday with her close friends at a club, and now, a glimpse from her bash party is going viral on the internet, where Khatron Ke Khiladi stars Nia Sharma, Arjun Bhijlani, and Aly Goni also present at birthday girl’s bash party. Let’s take a look at the video below!

Sana Makbul’s Birthday Bash Video-

For her special day, the birthday girl looks stunning in a white strapless tube-style full-sleeve bodycon gown. She completes her look with a chic middle-parted high bun and glamorous makeup featuring shimmery eyeshadow and peach matte lips. Her outfit also includes a silver and diamond necklace and earrings as accessories. The video captures the cake-cutting moment, with a small cake shared with Arjun Bijlani, adding sweetness to the celebration.

In a playful and joyous mood, Nia Sharma shares a video of herself, the birthday girl Sana, and Nishant Bhatt, all shouting ‘Happy Birthday’ and having a blast. She also captures a moment when Nishant showcases his killer dance moves with hilarious expressions. Nia also gave a glimpse of a selfie video look with a pink glittery eyeshadow. She further shares candid pictures with Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, and Nikki Tamboli. And also, they all join in to wish Sana a fantastic year ahead with a birthday post on Instagram story.

