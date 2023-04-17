Anushka Sen has made her fans proud in India after bagging two back-to-back K-dramas. The actress was in South Korea recently. The actress explored the place with a wanderer’s heart. From trying out their local cuisines to learning their language, Sen had a wholesome experience. Owing to that, she opened up about her experiences with South Korea travel. Read below to know-

Talking about her experiences while exploring South Korea, she said, “As soon as I landed in Korea, I went to Incheon which is a vacation place for everyone there. The entire time that I have been in Korea, I have felt like I am part of a K-drama. I watched a lot of K-dramas and have seen similar food and drinks in the shows. Those coffee shops, bubble tea places and convenience stores are something that we see in every K-drama. So it was great to see all of that in person.”

She added, “They love coffee and even I am a coffee lover, so I love this about Korean people. You can also spot many couples on the road just the way they show it in their series. The couples there like to hold hands and wear coordinated outfits. It’s always an exciting experience to be there.” She further continued, “They show a lot of love and warmth which made me feel like a resident there and not a tourist,” as quoted by ETimes.

Work Front

Anushka Sen is an Indian actress and social media influencer who commenced her acting career at the age of 9 with the TV show “Yahan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli” in 2009. Her prominent role as Meher Dagli in the TV series “Baal Veer” in 2012 made her more popular. In addition, she has appeared in various other TV shows including “Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev”, “Internet Wala Love”, and “Jhansi Ki Rani”.