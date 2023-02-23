Tina Datta is one of the popular TV actresses, who has made everyone a fan of her with her splendid fashion choice. Tina has been one heck of a risk-taker where fashion is concerned. The lady always opts for colours that have been skipped for the longest time.

No doubt, we love each and every stint of hers onscreen, but this time it is her unique style that has impressed us. The actress has always opted for a contemporary ethnic look that we have particularly loved. A fusion of funk and class, the recent actress’s fusion saree is something all millennials would love to style.

Tina took to Instagram and shared her new look. In the video, the actress wore a pre-draped white and blue saree which featured a pallu and a thigh-high slit. She teamed it with a strappy blouse. The actress accessorized with long earrings. She went for minimal makeup and kept her tresses open. Check below!