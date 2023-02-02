Tina Datta the talented actress is all beauty and grace. She is seen in exemplary style and fashion. Tina who has just got out from the Bigg Boss house is looking her best in her recent photo on social media.

Tina is seen wearing a black and white dress, posing with complete confidence. Her long and well-bred nails add to the glam quotient. Her amazing and natural beauty is simply appalling.

The aura that her poignant eyes create in this picture is magnificent. If you are down in confidence, especially in the fashion and styling department, one look at this picture of Tina Datta will motivate you to do better.

Do you want to have a look at her pictures?

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Wow!! Tina seems to have the intensity in her to shine and glow in her attire.

