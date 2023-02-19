The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors Palak Sindhwani and Raj Anadkat are currently making their Instagram fans gushed with admiration with their latest posts online. The stars are regular on Instagram and often share posts and videos for their fans online. Owing to that, the duo has now again dropped in some cherishing content on Instagram, and here we are with their latest posts.

Palak Sindhwani, who plays the role of Sonu Bhide in the show has now shared a set of stunning pictures on her social media handle, looking absolutely grand in her beautiful deep neck black flared ethnic dress. She teamed the look with her long wavy luscious hair. Keeping her eyes dewy with kajal, she rounded it off with nude pink lips and a small black bindi. Sharing the picture, she wrote in Hindi, “महादेव तेरे बगैर, सब व्यर्थ है मेरा, मैं हुँ तेरा शब्द, और तू अर्थ है मेरा..| ✨ शुभ शिवरात्रि – ॐ नमः शिवाय” (Mahadev, without you, everything is useless to me, I am your word, and you are my meaning..| Happy Shivratri – Om Namah Shivay)

Take a look-

Raj Anadkat, the former TMKOC actor shared a video on his Instagram. He can be seen out for a long drive, while he does all the stuff that his ‘someone special’ loves to do, because he misses her. At first we can see him in a showroom of designer bags, he then heads out to fetch ‘her’ favourite coffee, that says ‘Miss you’, and then he goes to a toy shop cuddling with a teddy bear.

Sharing the video, Raj wrote, “What Do You Do When You Miss Someone 🥺❤🫰🏻#rajanadkat #PiyaRe #DarshanRaval #reels #reelsinstagram #love #valentines #smile #memories #missyou #reelitfeelit #reelkarofeelkaro #song #music”

Here take a look-