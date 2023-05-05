ADVERTISEMENT
Watch: When Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Mohsin Khan had a special moment with Shah Rukh Khan

Check out this viral video of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Mohsin Khan where he has interesting things to say about box office in front of none other than the 'Badshah Of Bollywood' aka Shah Rukh Khan. We bet you all will love this video

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
05 May,2023 19:00:22
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Mohsin Khan is one of the finest and most talented actors and performing artistes that we have in the Hindi TV industry. The actor has been a rage and a sensation in the true sense of the term and well, without any element of doubt, he’s been on top of his game for real. He’s someone who’s immensely loved by everyone and well, that’s why, his on-screen chemistry with none other than the amazing and stylish Shivangi Joshi was the reason of happiness and celebration for innumerable people all over the country. His fans and admirers love him wholeheartedly and unconditionally and well, that’s why, everything that he does from his end goes viral and in the true sense of the term.

Check out how Mohsin Khan did a hilarious fun act in front of none other than Shah Rukh Khan:

Mohsin Khan is one person who truly needs no introduction. While everyone knows the fact quite well that he’s a great actor, not many are aware of the fact that when it comes to hosting and on-stage activities, he’s a champion in that regard as well. Well, how can you not be amazing in that department if you successfully manage to show your presence of mind and charm in front of none other than Bollywood’s beloved Badshah aka Shah Rukh Khan? In this video that’s going viral all over internet, Mohsin Khan is seen mentioning a hilarious fact about ‘BO’ aka ‘Box Office’ and well, we bet you will truly love it. Well, do you want to check it out? Get your dose of entertainment ASAP

Well, as far as entertainment quotient and fun factor is concerned, how will you all rate this cute video of Mohsin Khan? Well, led us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

