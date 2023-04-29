Which Yummy Delicacy Hina Khan Is Enjoying? Find Out

Hina Khan shared a glimpse of her hunger buddy; check them out

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Hina Khan is a constant newsmaker. The actress buzzes in headlines for her sartorial and experimenting fashion sense. Apart from her fashion, style, and acting, the diva is an inspiration for vacation dairies and trying new foods. And yet again, the diva had a fantastic time satisfying her hunger with this yummy dish. Read more to find out

Hina Khan Yummy Hunger Treat

Hina Khan, yesterday night, had a delicious and healthy soup by Manika Munjal Sharma. The actress had a yummy time enjoying the soup with the avocado rice balls. In the story, she wrote, “Thank you @manikamunjalsharma The soup was yummm.”

Hina Khan Food Delight

The stunning Hina is a food lover. Her favorite dish is Biryani. She has also shared a tutorial on how to make mouth-watering Biryani at home. Hina Khan is often seen having ice cream and chocolate, which shows that she is a sweet lover but controls herself to keep her body fit.

Hina Khan’s Social Media

Hina Khan has worked in successful shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kasauti Zindagi Ki, and Naagin. Apart from that, she has also appeared in reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss. All this resulted in massive fandom on her Instagram, with 18.9 million followers on her profile. She keeps her fans engaged with her through regular posts and stories. Earlier, Hina Khan treated her sweet tooth to tasty Kashmiri delicacies.

Thank you. Follow IWMBuzz.com.