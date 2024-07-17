Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Serial Twist: Abhira Gets Romantic To Cheer Up Angry Armaan

As tensions simmered between Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) and Armaan (Rohit Purohit) over their relationship and Kaveri’s (Anita Raj) disapproval, emotions ran high in the latest episode of “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.” Armaan, grappling with insecurities, confronted Abhira about her hesitations regarding their marriage. Fearing Kaveri’s influence, he questioned if Abhira truly wanted to marry him amidst the family drama.

Abhira, torn between her love for Armaan and her respect for Kaveri, struggled to find a middle ground. She resolved to convince Kaveri. However, Armaan remained skeptical, convinced that Kaveri would never accept their relationship. In a moment, Armaan bared his fears of losing Abhira, expressing his worries, which made him angry.

Later, Sensing the rift between them, Abhira, known for her spontaneous and caring nature, decided to mend their relationship. Ignoring Armaan’s cold demeanor, she surprises him with a heartfelt gesture. In a moment of vulnerability and affection, Abhira sings a cute romantic song for Armaan as she sings “Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na,” from Aa Gale Lag Jaa movie, with her soulful voice.

About Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is an Indian Hindi-language romantic family drama television series that airs on StarPlus and streams on Disney+ Hotstar. It premiers at 9:30 pm and is the longest-running Indian television soap opera.