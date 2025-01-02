Advocate Anjali Awasthi Upcoming Twist: Anjali refutes Abhay’s advances towards her; big drama ensues

Advocate Anjali Awasthi the Star Plus television show produced by Blues Production has seen engaging drama with Anjali (Shritama Mitra) pretending to have married Aman Singh Rajput (Ankit Raizada) in order to safeguard the marital life of her sister Ginni with Abhay Singh Raizada (Vicky Singh Kashyap). The Kashyap family organized the first night for the newly married couple and Ginni wanted Anjali to come to the house and take charge as the new daughter-in-law of the house. However, Anjali refuted listening to her sister initially, but later agreed to move to the new household.

The upcoming episode will see Anjali getting decked as the newlywed and will be brought to the Rajput house for her first night. However, before she can enter her room, Abhay will confront Anjali. He will open up his personal details of never having been physical with Ginni and waiting for the day to come when he can get close to Anjali. Ginni will be ashamed of her husband’s statement in public. She will end up slapping Abhay. Anjali will, however, threaten Abhay to not use force against her sister. She will tell Abhay that she is married to Aman and will warn him to stay away from her.

What will happen next?

Star Plus show Advocate Anjali Awasthi marks Shritama Mitra’s Hindi television debut. Shritama Mitra will be seen essaying the titular role of Advocate Anjali Awasthi in the show. Advocate Anjali Awasthi is a strong and fearless character; she craves recognition for her genius, and this will surely compel the audience to root for her cause—justice for the downtrodden. It has Shritama Mitra and Ankit Raizada playing the lead roles.