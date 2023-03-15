Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama wherein Anu has decided to go along with Maaya (Chahat Pandey). Maaya has told Anu that Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) get into constant fights because of her, and that she can avoid all that by coming with her.

Now, the coming drama will see Anuj and Anupamaa making use of the one big opportunity given to them by Maaya. Maaya has brought Anu home before she could fly with her.

Anuj will be seen as emotional, trying to fulfil all the needs of Anu. Anupamaa will ask Anu why she is leaving them. At that juncture, Anu will tell Anupamaa that Maaya told her that Anuj and Anupamaa indulge in fights because of her, and that is the reason why she is going away from them.

Anupamaa will be pained to hear this. Anuj on the other hand, will even tell Anu that Maaya can live with them.

What decision will Anu ultimately take?

