Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with the big expose of Maaya (Chahat Pandey) happening during the Maha Shivratri puja. All of this opened up an ill feeling in the heart of Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) too. Anupamaa questioned Anuj for hiding the truth. Anuj apologized and soon, things got normal between them. However, Anuj has now asked Maaya to leave. And this has raised tension in the minds of Anuj and Anupamaa, whether she will leave along with Anu or not.

Amidst all this, the coming episode will see Anupamaa’s birthday being celebrated. Maaya will put in massive effort along with Anu to plan Anupamaa’s birthday celebration. However, Anuj, Anupamaa and Anu will leave the house without Maaya’s knowledge to design their own party.

The three of them will go to the orphanage and cut the cake there, thus bringing smiles to many of Anu’s friends in the orphanage. Maaya will be jealous at home as the three will not be found at home.

What will happen next?

