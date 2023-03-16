Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engrossing and emotional twists. Anu has decided to go along with Maaya (Chahat Pandey) as she feels that Maaya is alone, and Anupamaa and Anuj have each other. Anuj cannot take this pain of losing his daughter. Maaya on the other hand blamed Anupamaa to be a bad mother to Anu.

The coming track will be painful for Anupamaa and Anuj. Anupamaa will want to send Anu with Maaya so that Anu is happy with the decision she has taken. Anupamaa will try to convince an emotionally shattered Anuj to let go of Anu. However, Anuj cannot dream of a life without Anu and is ready to fight.

But Anupamaa will tell Anuj that they need to give a secure life to Anu and that she should not be swinging between two families.

Anuj will be forced to go through the pain of losing Anu.

Will this ruin the relationship of Anuj and Anupamaa?

