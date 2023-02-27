Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama wherein Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) has missed out on the golden opportunity of going along with Anuj and Anu to the school outing. As we know, Anupamaa who was in the Shah house had to confront Vanraj when he expressed his inner feelings about Anupamaa to her.

On the other hand, at the outing, Maaya (Chahat Pandey) did all that it took to gain Anuj’s attention. She also had a moment of her own, when her ex-husband came to harm her. Anuj protected her from him and this gave Maaya a reason to be happy.

Now the coming episode will see Anuj and Anu returning from the school outing. Anupamaa will give them a warm welcome. However, Anuj will be forced by Maaya not to tell Anupamaa about the last night’s drama.

At the upcoming puja wherein the Birlas and Shahs will unite, Kavya will surprisingly note Maaya’s closeness and attraction for Anuj. She will let the cat out of the bag by telling Anupamaa and everyone about Maaya’s secret love for Anuj (Gaurav Khanna).

What will happen next?

