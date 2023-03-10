Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Maaya (Chahat Pandey) planning something big. Her intentions are not alright and Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) sense that.

The coming episode will see Maaya taking advantage of Anuj and Anupamaa’s absence in the house. She will brainwash Anu’s mind against her parents.

Maaya will tell Anu that she is leaving the house as two mothers cannot stay in the same house. She will also tell Anu that she loves her more than her parents. She will also tell Anu that because of her, her parents are fighting. Anu will be told by Maaya that Anupamaa has other kids too but she does not have one.

All of this will shock Anu. But she will be literally forced to choose Maaya over Anupamaa and Anuj. We have also written about Maaya eloping along with Anu which will leave both Anupamaa and Anuj in shock.

What will happen next?

