Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) facing a tough time, as she misses her husband and kid, but is forced to stay at the Shah house as the family needs her support.

We saw how Anu was excited about a school trip with her parents. When Anupamaa agreed to come along with Anuj and Anu, Anuj refused to take her and took Maaya (Chahat Pandey) along.

At the picnic spot, Maaya is doing all that she can to impress Anuj. The coming episode will see Maaya putting forth a big request to Anuj. Anuj will also shockingly give his consent to Maaya’s request. This will make Maaya all the more happy.

Now, to the request that Maaya would have made!! She will tell Anuj that he needs to allow her to stay in his house for another month, and after that, the decision can be taken wherein Anu can choose who she wants to live with.

Anuj will agree and Maaya will get another chance to stay in Anuj’s life for a longer time.

What will she do next?

