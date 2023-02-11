Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging and dramatic twists wherein the Shah family is shattered by the illness of Paritosh (Aashish Mehrotra). He has suffered a paralytic stroke and has been reduced to a vegetable now. He will be seen being brought home in a wheelchair.

The coming episode will see the Shah family finally finding a reason to smile and be happy after many days. Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) will be given permission by Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) to be with the Shahs and Paritosh. Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) and Anupamaa will finally bring Paritosh home as parents.

However, the happiness of the family will be short-lived, as they will see Paritosh being brought home in a wheelchair. Everyone will struggle to stop their tears from flowing down their eyes.

There will be a palpable silence and Anupamaa will be shattered to bring home her son in this condition. However, Vanraj and Anupamaa will promise each other to go through this tough phase together.

How will things get better for the Shahs?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.