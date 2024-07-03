Anupamaa Serial Twist: Anupamaa NOT headed for leap; Anuj’s new ‘shocking’ avatar result of big drama

Anupamaa, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut, has raised levels of curiosity again, with the possibility of #MaAn reunion. Well, Shruti’s expose drama led to Anuj confessing his love for Anupamaa. Though Anupamaa has not given an immediate answer, the loyal audience of the show and the well-wishers of the Jodi anticipate that it will be a #MaAn union that will come up now. However, a recent picture of Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) in a ragged Devdas look with a long beard, has shattered all hopes. Looks like there is a bigger drama that is about to erupt in the show.

Amidst all this, there has been news doing rounds in the media about Anupamaa headed for yet another leap. Also, there is a consensus that Gaurav Khanna might be gearing up for a double role in the show.

We at IWMBuzz.com dug deep and have got to know that Anupamaa is not headed towards a leap. Also, the dual role possibility was also squashed by sources close to us.

Instead, it is believed that there is a mighty big drama that will unfold in Anuj and Anupamaa’s (Rupali Ganguly) lives. Yes, the separation track that was aired earlier, was one such huge move taken by the makers. And now, when things seem to be falling in place for a #MaAn reunion, the news is that there will be a shocking development that will change Anuj and Anupamaa’s lives.

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.

What can that be? As we continue to brainstorm, we await the much-anticipated track to unfold!!