Anupamaa Spoiler: Adhik puts up a pretentious play

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Adhik putting up a pretence of deeply loving Pakhi and being apologetic for whatever happened.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
23 Aug,2023 11:53:15
Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Directors Kut has seen engaging drama with Adhik (Adhik Mehta) getting exposed in his unruly behaviour towards his wife Pakhi (Muskan Bamne). As we know, Adhik used to beat Pakhi and their marriage has been turbulent and violent too. However, we saw how Anupamaa witnessed the shocking scene of Adhik slapping Pakhi. Now that the families know about Adhik’s behaviour, he cried for sympathy. Pakhi who wants to give Adhik another chance, has accepted him back in her life. However, Anupamaa knows that Pakhi has invited more problems for herself. She is afraid of the worst scenario that Pakhi can face.

The coming episode will see Adhik fluctuating between being good and wicked in the room with Pakhi. However, the constant fear of Pakhi telling her family about it will force Adhik to put up a pretentious play before Pakhi. He will be seen punishing himself, for troubling Pakhi. He will cry and tell Pakhi that he does not want to live without her.

What is Adhik’s bigger plan?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.

