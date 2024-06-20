Anupamaa Spoiler: Adhik’s advice to Anuj and Anupamaa; requests them to think about their future

Anupamaa the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Pakhi (Chandni Bhagwanani) dictating terms in the Shah house after the incident with Ishaani. She restricted the movements of Baa and Babuji, and asked them not to interfere in the family affairs. Babuji tried to take an overdose of pills, but Baa stopped him. While this was happening, Adhik (Adhik Mehta) entered the Shah house and wanted to sternly claim the custody of Ishaani.

The upcoming episode will see Adhik pointing fingers at Pakhi for always being an unruly mother who was irresponsible. He would refuse to put the blame on any member of the Shah family and will insist that problems start with Pakhi not being a good mother. He will sternly tell her that he has enough proof to prove to the court that Pakhi is not a good mother. He will threaten to take Ishaani’s custody.

Amidst this, Adhik will give a piece of his valuable advice to Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) and will tell them that they are blessed to have ever-lasting love between them. He will cite his example and say that a life gets ruined if you fall in love with the wrong person. He will request Anuj and Anupamaa to put aside their differences and unite as love is bigger than everything.

Anupamaa Ep 1322 19th June Written Episode Update

Anuj urged Anupamaa to cook for the wedding. He motivated her to cook for the wedding, and forget all the bad experiences of the past. Adhik entered the Shah house, to question Pakhi.

What will happen next?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.