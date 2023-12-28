Anupamaa Spoiler: Adhya to meet Anupamaa

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) finding some semblance in life with a job and a place for shelter. She is working in the restaurant Spice and Chutney. She has started to live life afresh.

We also saw how Anuj (Gaurav Khanna ) has accommodated the lifestyle change to protect and nurture his daughter Choti Anu. Anu (Aurra Bhatnagar Badoni) calls herself Adhya and does not like being called Anu. Anuj and Adhya share a cute bond, and Shruti (Sukriti Kandpal) has played a vital role in their lives.

The coming episode will see destiny’s play again when the lives of Anuj and Adhya will yet again clash with Anupamaa. As we know, Anuj has moved away to the USA, escaping from the memories of the past that haunted them. However, he is unaware that Anupamaa has set foot in the USA.

Adhya, Anuj and Shruti will make their way into the restaurant Spice and Chutney. Adhya who would be taking pictures and videos will capture Anupamaa in her frame. Anupamaa and Adhya will also come face to face while Anuj and Shruti will get into the restaurant.

Anupamaa Ep 1147 27th December Written Episode Update

Will Adhya and Anupamaa recognize each other?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.