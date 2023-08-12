ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Anupamaa Spoiler: Anuj and Anupamaa's romantic getaway

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Anuj and Anupamaa breaking away from their problems in their lives, and getting into a romantic ambience for a change.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
12 Aug,2023 11:26:17
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anuj and Anupamaa's romantic getaway

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with the Shah house splitting and Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) being forced to announce that the house will have a partition with Dimple and Samar staying away from others.

With a heavy heart, Anupamaa leaves the Shah house only to find husband Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) in a rather romantic mood. The loyal fans of Anuj and Anupamaa will get to see happy light-hearted moments between the couple. Anuj and Anupamaa will break away from their norm, their problems in life and will have fun together. They will have a romantic song and dance moment wherein they will only care about themselves and the love they have for each other.

As we know, Vanraj is buried with the problems of Kavya. On the other hand, Malti Devi is determined to ruin Anupamaa’s happiness. She even tried to brainwash Anu which Anupamaa did not allow. At this juncture, the Shah house has been partitioned with Samar and Dimple living separately.

Will Anupamaa’s happy moments Stay on?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

Read Latest News