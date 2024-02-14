Anupamaa Spoiler: Anuj apologizes to Shruti

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) going through the after-effects of their meet-up. The meet-up ended rather emotionally as Shruti (Sukirti Kandpal) saw them together and was heartbroken. Anuj was sad that Shruti got to know everything in the rudest way possible. As for Anupamaa, she felt guilty that she messed up the happy life of Anuj, Shruti and Adhya by appearing before them.

The coming episode will see Anuj and Shruti not able to control their emotions. As we know, it is Shruti’s birthday, and Anuj was supposed to take her out on a date. However, reality has given Shruti the worst present possible on her birthday.

Anuj will apologize profusely to Shruti saying that he should not have given her this present on her birthday. Anuj will try to make amends, they will order a cake and Anuj will ask Shruti to cut it. However, both of them will be overcome with emotions.

Shruti will tell Anuj that this might be her last birthday with Anuj. Anuj will be sad and will try to console her, but will also categorically tell Shruti that he cannot love any other girl apart from Anupamaa.

Anupamaa Ep 1194 13th February Written Episode Update

Shruti saw Anuj and Anupamaa’s closeness and realized that Anupamaa was Anuj’s ex-wife. She was shocked beyond limits.

What will happen now?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.