Anupamaa Spoiler: Anuj bails out Paritosh from jail

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) doing the needful, by catching hold of Paritosh (Aashish Mehrotra) during the Holi function and taking him to the police station. As we know, the whole Shah house erupted in anger at Anupamaa, but she stood her ground and wanted to get justice for the theft charge.

Paritosh was taken to the station where Anupamaa submitted the proof video that revealed the real culprit.

The coming episode will see Anupamaa being hurt the most, as she has to choose between justice and motherhood. Vanraj will be seen getting angry at Anupamaa’s act. Anupamaa will tell her family that she wanted to seek justice and she has done the right thing. She will notify the family about Paritosh’s case being fought in court.

Amidst all this, Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) will take the big decision of talking to Mr Zaveri to take the case back. On this ground, Paritosh will in the coming episode, be granted bail. He will come home and give a tough time to Anupamaa.

Anupamaa Ep 1237 27th March Written Episode Update

Anupamaa did not listen to anyone and decided to do her job by taking Paritosh to the police station.

What will happen next?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.