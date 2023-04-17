Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) growing in confidence after facing the personal setback of separating from her husband Anuj (Gaurav Khanna). She has started her own dance academy with the help of her mother and brother. We know that Barkha (Ashlesha Sawant) is using this opportunity to fuel Anuj and Anupamaa against each other.

We have also seen Maaya (Chahat Pandey) harbouring intentions of being a happy family with Anu and Anuj, and never letting Anuj return to Anupamaa.

At this juncture, Anuj will in the coming episodes get his sense back. Anuj who will be busy picking up on health and spending time with Anu, will all of a sudden start to repent his actions. As we know, Anuj agreed to Barkha when she decided to send Anupamaa’s stuff back to her. Now Anuj will regret his actions and will feel sorry for the same.

On the other hand, Anupamaa will refuse to believe whatever Barkha is saying against Anuj as she will realize Barkha’s intentions.

Will Anuj too be wise enough to understand Barkha’s game plan?

