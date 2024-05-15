Anupamaa Spoiler: Anuj gets to know about Anupamaa’s reply; gets ecstatic

Anupamaa the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) and Yashdeep (Vaquar Shaikh) joining hands as partners and reopening Spice and Chutney Restaurant. As we know, Yashdeep proposed his love to Anupamaa with a ring in hand. However, Anupamaa chose Yashdeep’s friendship and rejected the love proposal. They decided to not feel awkward about the moment, and be good friends and partners at work. We also know that Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) was tense as he knew that Yashdeep was about to propose Anupamaa. He remained restless all through the night.

The upcoming episode will see Anuj waiting at night to greet Anupamaa and know what happened after the proposal. Anuj’s strange behaviour will worry Anupamaa. She will immediately guess that something is playing in his mind. Anuj will directly pop the question and ask her about her reply to Yashdeep’s confession. Anupamaa will be shocked. Anuj will explain it to her that he knew it from Yashdeep. Anupamaa will tell Anuj that she chose friendship. This will make Anuj very happy and he will be seen jumping in joy.

Will Anuj and Anupamaa get together now?

