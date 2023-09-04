Television | Spoilers

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Anuj giving a last warning to Romil and Adhik and asking them to not create problems in the family.

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Adhik (Ashik Mehta) doing all that he can to frame Romil (Viraj Kapoor) and put him down in the eyes of the family. As we know, Adhik has hidden a briefcase full of cash in Romil’s room and has vowed to trap Romil. Barkha knows of her brother’s plan.

The coming episode will see the Kapadias argue over the money that has gone missing. Romil will point fingers at Adhik, and Adhik will point fingers at Romil. Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and Anupamaa will be shocked to see the big fight erupt in their house where everyone will be against the other. Ultimately, when a search will be made by Pakhi (Muskan Bamne) in Romil’s room, she will get the briefcase. Pakhi will accuse Romil of stealing and this will be when Romil will hurl abuses at both Pakhi and Adhik for trapping him.

Anupamaa will decide to call the police. However, Adhik will not want that to happen as he will be afraid of a proper investigation exposing him. Amidst all this, Anuj will get angry and will tell his family that he is giving a last warning to them. If any discrepancy would occur again between them, he will pack them out of the house.

What will happen next?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.