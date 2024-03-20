Anupamaa Spoiler: Anuj justifies his decision to wed Shruti

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) deciding to marry Shruti (Sukirti Kandpal). Even though this is not what he wants for himself, he thinks beyond himself and cares for the happiness of Adhya and Shruti. Anuj was not aware that Shruti would ruin the happy birthday celebrations of Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) by giving her the wedding invite on the same day. Anupamaa’s happy moment was shattered soon after receiving the news of Anuj’s wedding.

The coming episode will see Anuj being sad about Anupamaa getting a big shock on her birthday. He will want to meet Anupamaa and have a heartfelt talk with her. Anuj will meet Anupamaa and will start to justify his decision to marry Shruti. He will tell Anupamaa that when he and Adhya were broken and needed support, Shruti came into their lives and quickly, became the closest friend and mother to Adhya. Anuj will tell Anupamaa that he is marrying Shruti not because he is grateful to her, but because she is special for both Adhya and him.

Anupamaa will agree to whatever Anuj will say. She will tell him that he has every right to be happy with Shruti and Adhya. She will also tell him that she is happy in her own world.

Anupamaa Ep 1229 19th March Written Episode Update

Shruti and Anuj intervened Anupamaa’s happy birthday celebration. Shruti gave Anupamaa her wedding card which shattered the happy ambience.

What will happen now?

