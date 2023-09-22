Anupamaa Spoiler: Anuj's emotional outburst

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) providing ample evidence to prove that Malti Devi (Apara Mehta) is the biological mother of Anuj (Gaurav Khanna). It came as a shock to everyone when Anupamaa narrated the story of how Bappa paved the way for the truth to come out. Malti Devi got emotional and wanted to hug her son.

However, the coming episode will understandably see Anuj bursting out with emotions upon knowing the truth. Anuj will refuse to accept Malti Devi as his mother. He will vent out his emotions and cry and wince at the thought that he was raised as an orphan. He will remember those days when he needed his mother but had none. He will question Malti Devi as to why she had to give birth to him and throw him away. He will question her lack of courage to raise the kid she had given birth to.

Anuj will shudder in the pain of having lived a life without a mother. He will beg Malti Devi with folded hands to not call him her son.

Anupamaa Ep 1051 21st September Written Episode Update

Anupamaa revealed to Anuj and all in the house that Malti Devi is the biological mother of Anuj. Anupama narrated the entire incident of how she got to the truth. She also provided all the proof that she had to prove that Anuj was the son of Malti Devi.

Will Anupamaa be able to understand Anuj’s pain?

