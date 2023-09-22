Television | Spoilers

Anupamaa Spoiler: Anuj's emotional outburst

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Anuj having an emotional outburst on knowing the reality of Malti Devi being his mother.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
22 Sep,2023 11:10:09
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anuj's emotional outburst 854187

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) providing ample evidence to prove that Malti Devi (Apara Mehta) is the biological mother of Anuj (Gaurav Khanna). It came as a shock to everyone when Anupamaa narrated the story of how Bappa paved the way for the truth to come out. Malti Devi got emotional and wanted to hug her son.

However, the coming episode will understandably see Anuj bursting out with emotions upon knowing the truth. Anuj will refuse to accept Malti Devi as his mother. He will vent out his emotions and cry and wince at the thought that he was raised as an orphan. He will remember those days when he needed his mother but had none. He will question Malti Devi as to why she had to give birth to him and throw him away. He will question her lack of courage to raise the kid she had given birth to.

Anuj will shudder in the pain of having lived a life without a mother. He will beg Malti Devi with folded hands to not call him her son.

Anupamaa Ep 1051 21st September Written Episode Update

Anupamaa revealed to Anuj and all in the house that Malti Devi is the biological mother of Anuj. Anupama narrated the entire incident of how she got to the truth. She also provided all the proof that she had to prove that Anuj was the son of Malti Devi.

Will Anupamaa be able to understand Anuj’s pain?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

Comment Box

Related Post

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: OMG!! Akshara in danger 854180
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: OMG!! Akshara in danger
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Fame Jay Soni Explains How He Played His Role Ignoring All Trolls; Read Here 853828
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Fame Jay Soni Explains How He Played His Role Ignoring All Trolls; Read Here
#GaneshChaturthi2023: I feel spiritual when I enter the chambers of Siddhivinayak: Adhik Mehta of Anupamaa fame 853848
#GaneshChaturthi2023: I feel spiritual when I enter the chambers of Siddhivinayak: Adhik Mehta of Anupamaa fame
Titlie Spoiler: Titlie returns to Garv's life on her terms and conditions 853794
Titlie Spoiler: Titlie returns to Garv’s life on her terms and conditions
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Seerat has a reason to smile 853775
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Seerat has a reason to smile
Beard Styles For Men: Learn basics from Dheeraj Dhoopar, Gaurav Khanna and Karan Kundrra 853732
Beard Styles For Men: Learn basics from Dheeraj Dhoopar, Gaurav Khanna and Karan Kundrra

Latest Stories

Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi puts garland around Lakshmi’s neck 854200
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi puts garland around Lakshmi’s neck
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Preeta threatens Nidhi with a knife 854197
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Preeta threatens Nidhi with a knife
Wow!! Kasautii Zindagii Kay Fame Ronit Bose Roy And Shweta Tiwari All Set For New Magic Together; Check Here 854190
Wow!! Kasautii Zindagii Kay Fame Ronit Bose Roy And Shweta Tiwari All Set For New Magic Together; Check Here
"To finally see it happen after all these years it’s truly unbelievable and so surreal." says Avinash Tiwary on Bambai Meri Jaan's poster being displayed on Times Square in Nyc! 854183
“To finally see it happen after all these years it’s truly unbelievable and so surreal.” says Avinash Tiwary on Bambai Meri Jaan’s poster being displayed on Times Square in Nyc!
Is Nayanthara Pissed Off With the Jawaan Team? 854178
Is Nayanthara Pissed Off With the Jawaan Team?
Rocky Aur Rani From Today On Prime Video 854174
Rocky Aur Rani From Today On Prime Video
Read Latest News