ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Anupamaa Spoiler: Anuj's makeover for the big union with Anupamaa

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Anuj having a makeover and looking forward to meeting Anupamaa.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
05 May,2023 13:05:41
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anuj's makeover for the big union with Anupamaa

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen shocking twists and huge drama. We wrote about Maaya (Chahat Pandey) trying to stop Anuj from going back to Anupamaa. However, Anuj clearly stated facts of being in love with Anupamaa and asking Maaya to stay away.

On the other hand, we saw Anupamaa taking up the responsibility of Bhairavi after the death of her ailing father.

Amidst all this, Anuj will in the coming episode send out the message that he is returning to his Anupamaa. Anuj will be shown very eager to meet Anupamaa. He will also be shown having a makeover. He will cut his long beard, and will look cool in this new avatar.

Anuj will send a message to Anupamaa and will also call her mother. He will tell Anupamaa that he is coming to take her back to her house.

Will Anuj be able to get back to Anupamaa? What will Maaya do?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Yeh Hai Chahatein Update: Pravisht Mishra and Shagun Sharma to play leads
Yeh Hai Chahatein Update: Pravisht Mishra and Shagun Sharma to play leads
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Virat and Satya get into a fight
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Virat and Satya get into a fight
Pandya Store Spoiler: OMG!! Prerna gets married to Shivank?
Pandya Store Spoiler: OMG!! Prerna gets married to Shivank?
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa takes up Bhairavi's responsibility
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa takes up Bhairavi's responsibility
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Akshara advises Abhimanyu to stay away from Abhir
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Akshara advises Abhimanyu to stay away from Abhir
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Satya pleases Savi with his surprise
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Satya pleases Savi with his surprise
Latest Stories
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir refuses to reveal Panchi’s truth to Prachi
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir refuses to reveal Panchi’s truth to Prachi
Dance every day to burn calories: Shonali Nagrani
Dance every day to burn calories: Shonali Nagrani
Watch: Alia Bhatt gives tour of her Met Gala BTS
Watch: Alia Bhatt gives tour of her Met Gala BTS
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rishabh fails to find Preeta
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rishabh fails to find Preeta
Udaariyaan fame Samarth Jurel's flamboyant entry in Zee TV's Maitree
Udaariyaan fame Samarth Jurel's flamboyant entry in Zee TV's Maitree
Dil Diyaan Gallaan: Dollar and Riya join hands against Dilpreet
Dil Diyaan Gallaan: Dollar and Riya join hands against Dilpreet
Read Latest News