Anupamaa Spoiler: Anuj's makeover for the big union with Anupamaa

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Anuj having a makeover and looking forward to meeting Anupamaa.

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen shocking twists and huge drama. We wrote about Maaya (Chahat Pandey) trying to stop Anuj from going back to Anupamaa. However, Anuj clearly stated facts of being in love with Anupamaa and asking Maaya to stay away.

On the other hand, we saw Anupamaa taking up the responsibility of Bhairavi after the death of her ailing father.

Amidst all this, Anuj will in the coming episode send out the message that he is returning to his Anupamaa. Anuj will be shown very eager to meet Anupamaa. He will also be shown having a makeover. He will cut his long beard, and will look cool in this new avatar.

Anuj will send a message to Anupamaa and will also call her mother. He will tell Anupamaa that he is coming to take her back to her house.

Will Anuj be able to get back to Anupamaa? What will Maaya do?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.

