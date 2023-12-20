Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa becomes famous as Joshi Ben

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with the five-year leap taken in the show. As we know, the pre-leap drama had the separation of Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and Anupamaa. Anuj and Anupamaa had a fight after which Anupamaa ended their relationship.

Now, after five years, life has changed for all. Anupamaa lives an anonymous life. She cooks for the vicinity and sends it out. But she never comes out in the open. The coming episode will also see Anupamaa having a great reign in cooking. She will be a star on the internet with her cooking program. Anupamaa’s Joshi Ben Cooking will be renowned worldwide, with her showing off recipes in style. But again, she would have never revealed the face of Joshi Ben to all.

She will be living inside her house, cooking and remembering all her good memories of family. Her video channel Joshi Ben will have more than a million viewers, but none will know that Anupama and Joshi Ben are the same.

Anupamaa Ep 1139 19th December Written Episode Update

Anupamaa decided to end her marital relationship with Anuj. She wished him good and walked out of the house after the big fight that happened between them.

What will happen next?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.