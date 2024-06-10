Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa confronts Adhya; warns her

Anupamaa the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Pari being caught in a scary situation with her being locked in the store room by Adhya (Aurra Bhatnagar Badoni). Adhya, who is harrowed by the past incident wherein Anupamaa saved Pari first, and did not think about her, continued to play in her mind. In order to make Anupamaa go through suffering, Adhya locked Pari in the room. However, Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) saved her and got to know the truth too.

The upcoming episode will see Anupamaa confront Adhya for the mistake. She will realize Adhya’s intention of hurting the mother within her by doing so. She will question Adhya as to why she had to put another life in danger to hurt her. Anupamaa will try to explain to her what transpired in the previous incident and how she had risked her own life to save her Choti as she was precious to her. Anupamaa will also warn Adhya that she will take her to task if she puts another person in a tough situation again and play with emotions.

Anupamaa Ep 1312 9th June Written Episode Update

The kids were playing hide and seek when Adhya locked up Pari deliberately in the store room as she was dearer to her mother Anupamaa. She wanted Anupamaa to suffer.

Will Adhya understand Anupamaa?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.