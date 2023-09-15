Television | Spoilers

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Anupamaa persuading Anuj to keep Malti Devi at their place and treat her with all love and care.

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Pakhi (Muskan Bamne) going missing and big drama kickstarting there. We saw how Malti Devi (Apara Mehta) came in as an unexpected saviour for Pakhi. She brought Pakhi home after finding her on the road in a semi-conscious state. Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) and Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) have been grateful to Malti Devi, but her health condition is so bad that she does not recognize them.

We wrote about Pakhi forgiving Romil and celebrating Rakshabandhan with family. It will be a happy picture of the Kapadias and Shahs during the Rakshabandhan festival.

The coming episode will deal with Anuj’s dilemma when it will come to deciding on Malti Devi’s future. He will tell Anupamaa that he cannot allow Malti Devi to be with Anupamaa in the same house. Both of them will take Malti Devi for a medical check-up where it will be diagnosed that Malti Devi suffers from dissociative amnesia, where the patient tends to forget a few things from his life.

Anupamaa will feel that more than medication, it is the warmth of her family that Malti Devi needs. Hence she will persuade Anuj to give her permission to keep Malti Devi at home and nurse her affectionately.

Anupamaa Ep 1044 14th September Written Episode Update

Pakhi returned home with Malit Devi. This brought relief to both Kapadia and Shah households. Both Anupamaa and Vanraj had their emotional moments with their daughter. Adhik was seen apologizing for his mean act to Pakhi.

Will this be a mistake committed by Anupamaa? What do you feel?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.