Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa faces a blender malfunction; gets injured

Anupamaa the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) battling it out to win the Superstar Chef competition. She has faced many hurdles, given her injured hand, and inability at times to converse properly in English. Amidst all this, Anupamaa faced the personal problem of Shruti getting shot, as a result of which Adhya got weak in her mental health.

However, as they say, the show has to go on!! And Anupamaa will be seen, in the upcoming episodes, fighting her own culinary battle in the next round of the competition with great confidence. However, a tragedy and a freaky accident in the cooking arena will leave Anupamaa injured and indisposed.

So what will create the commotion?

The participants will be busy working out their dish with the ingredients they have chosen. Suddenly, there will be a blender malfunction followed by a blast. Anupamaa will be thrown away during the blast which will leave her injured. She will be seen lying unconscious, in an injured state.

Adhya questioned Anupamaa why she came back into their lives to give them more problems, when they were living as a happy family. The doctor told Anuj and Anupamaa the shocking news of Shruti’s inability to conceive in the future.

What caused the accident? Was the accident deliberately planned?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.