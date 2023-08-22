ADVERTISEMENT
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa fears the worst

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Anupamaa worrying over Pakhi's well-being and will think of Adhik torturing Pakhi.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
22 Aug,2023 11:01:17
Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Adhik’s (Ashik Mehta) abusive behaviour coming out in the open. Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) was witness to Adhik slapping Pakhi (Muskan Bamne). However, when Anupamaa and Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) decided to get Pakhi out of this abusive relationship, Pakhi rebelled. She grew emotional and asked her parents not to interfere in her marital life. Adhik used this moment to his own advantage and apologized before Pakhi and others. His crocodile tears melted Pakhi and she accepted him back into her life. Anupamaa and Vanraj as parents could not do anything.

Now the coming episode will see Anupamaa’s fear as a mother. She will get tense and cry before Anuj, telling him that Pakhi silently took all the abuse when she was slapped. Now, Anupamaa will fear a bigger danger looming around Pakhi. She will ask Anuj what if Adhik subjects Pakhi to physical torture and abuse inside their room.

What will happen next?

In the meanwhile, Adhik will pose as though he is a reformed man, taking care of his wife very well.

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

