Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa fears the worst

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Adhik’s (Ashik Mehta) abusive behaviour coming out in the open. Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) was witness to Adhik slapping Pakhi (Muskan Bamne). However, when Anupamaa and Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) decided to get Pakhi out of this abusive relationship, Pakhi rebelled. She grew emotional and asked her parents not to interfere in her marital life. Adhik used this moment to his own advantage and apologized before Pakhi and others. His crocodile tears melted Pakhi and she accepted him back into her life. Anupamaa and Vanraj as parents could not do anything.

Now the coming episode will see Anupamaa’s fear as a mother. She will get tense and cry before Anuj, telling him that Pakhi silently took all the abuse when she was slapped. Now, Anupamaa will fear a bigger danger looming around Pakhi. She will ask Anuj what if Adhik subjects Pakhi to physical torture and abuse inside their room.

What will happen next?

In the meanwhile, Adhik will pose as though he is a reformed man, taking care of his wife very well.

