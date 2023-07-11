Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa fights her own emotional battle

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging moments with time ticking for Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) to board her flight that will take her closer to her dream. However, something is not in place as Anupamaa goes back and forth with her emotions. The emotional baggage that she has been carrying for years, in the form of her family is holding her tightly. She is trying to set herself free from all the responsibilities and fly high. We know about Anu’s health condition deteriorating. However, Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) has determined to not tell Anupamaa about it. He has instructed his family to not tell Anupamaa about it too. Anuj undergoes an emotional breakdown, but is not ready to shatter Anupamaa’s dreams.

The coming episode will see the Shah family coming to meet Anupamaa for one last time before she leaves. Anupamaa will have a nice time with them. However, her heart will keep giving her signals to stop and look back as if something wrong is happening. Anupamaa will fight hard with her emotional swings and will try to look forward.

Will responsibilities again drag Anupamaa back?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.

