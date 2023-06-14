Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa garners all the attention

ADVERTISEMENT
Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Anupamaa garnering all the attention at the press meet organized by Malti Devi to introduce and honour her heir.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
14 Jun,2023 10:37:50
Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) all set to embark on the journey to the USA which will be a dream come true moment for her. As we know, years back, family pressure had stopped Anupamaa from taking her professional life ahead. Now, Malti Devi (Apara Mehta) has given her the opportunity to fly high and fulfil all her dreams.

As we know, Malti Devi is also noticing the closeness that has formed again between Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and Anupamaa. She has warned Anupamaa not to fall prey to her love life again. She has also told Anuj that he needs to bid adieu to Anupamaa as she has higher ambitions in life.

The coming drama will see Malti Devi organizing a press meet in which she will announce and honour her heir, who will head the team to the USA. Anupamaa’s news will be on the front page of the newspaper. Anuj will be excited to see Anupamaa’s professional growth and will love to watch her from the crowd.

At Malti Devi’s ashram, a huge group of media reporters will be present to cover the big announcement and honour. All the limelight will be on Anupamaa as Malti Devi will introduce her as her heir at work.

Anupamaa will also vow to never fail in her duties and disappoint Malti Devi.

What will happen next?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.

