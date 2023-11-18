Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa gets emotional

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) braving up for yet another battle and setback in the Shah house. As we know, Dimpy and Baa had a big fight wherein Baa questioned Dimpy’s intent to get closer to boys soon after the death of her husband. Dimpy revolted and told that she would prefer not to live with them if Baa had such thoughts in her mind. All of it resulted in Baa falling unconscious. The doctor told the family that Baa’s heart was not pumping blood well and her BP had shot up. The doctor advised the family to take proper care of Baa.

Anupamaa decided to stay back in the Shah house. Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) supported Anupamaa in this move. He made sure that she felt alright by paying constant visits to the Shah house.

The coming episode will be emotional for the Shahs again, as Kinjal and Paritosh would be leaving along with Pari. As we know, they are going to settle abroad. Kinjal tried to persuade Paritosh to cancel their going. However, Paritosh was adamant. They would now leave home to catch their flight.

Everyone in the family will get extremely emotional. Anupamaa will break down and will get very emotional. Baa and Anupamaa will have a moment where they will get immersed in sorrow.

Anupamaa Ep 1107 17th November Written Episode Update

What will happen now?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.