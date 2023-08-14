ADVERTISEMENT
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa gets suspicious

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Anupamaa growing extremely suspicious of Adhik and Pakhi's marital life. She will foresee a big danger and will be worried.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
14 Aug,2023 11:19:10
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa gets suspicious

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) facing problems after problems at her own home. Romil is headstrong and does not understand family values. On the other hand, Barkha and Adhik’s rude behaviour towards him triggers him off. However, Anupamaa is making an effort to keep things under control in the house. But the big truth regarding Adhik’s abusive attitude towards his wife Pakhi is kept under wraps.

The coming episode will see Anupamaa getting suspicious of all not being well between Pakhi and Adhik when Romil will pinpoint Adhik and call him double-faced. As we know, Romil has seen Adhik’s aggression towards Pakhi and Pakhi has requested him to keep quiet.

The episodes to air will see Anupamaa worrying over the same. She will also notice a fear in Pakhi and the fact that Romil will be about to elaborate on Adhik’s behaviour when he will choose to keep quiet. All of this will haunt Anupamaa. Anupamaa will try to talk to Romil to cool him down after a big fight with Adhik. Romil will for the first time open up on how lonely he is, and will also tell Anupamaa that he is what he is on the face and not like Adhik who puts up a fake face.

This will again hurt Anupamaa and she will be seen talking about her fear to Anuj. Anuj will also accept the fact that he too feels not all is well between Adhik and Pakhi.

Will Anupamaa get to the truth?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.

Srividya Rajesh

