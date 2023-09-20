Television | Spoilers

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Anupamaa getting to know the truth about Malti Devi's son. What has she found?

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with the Kapadia and Shah family eager to celebrate Anuj’s (Gaurav Khanna) birthday in style. As we know, Malti Devi (Apara Mehta) continues to stay with Anuj and Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly). Malti Devi regained her memory and apologized to Anupamaa for all her mean acts. However, she could not talk about her baby when asked by Anupamaa. Malti Devi got very emotional after seeing her son’s picture.

Anupamaa is presently determined to find out about Malti Devi’s son and is looking for means to get help. On the other hand, we have seen Anuj getting restless and uncomfortable amid Malti Devi.

The coming episode will see destiny leading Anupamaa to the solution that she was looking for. She will go to the orphanage to deposit the cheque that Anuj usually gives them. However, when the lady at the orphanage will see the photo that will fall out of Anupamaa’s bag accidentally, she will be surprised. She will immediately recognize the kid and will relate it to Malti Devi. Anupamaa will be shocked and will ask the lady to tell her more about the kid.

Anupamaa Ep 1049 19th September Written Episode Update

Malti Devi got back her memory. She was very guilty for whatever she did towards Anupamaa. Malti Devi was seen seeking an apology for her mean acts from Anupamaa. However, when Anupamaa showed Malti Devi the picture of the child that she found in her bag, Malti Devi got very emotional and hugged the picture calling it her son.

What will Anupamaa find out? Will she get to know that Anuj Kapadia is Malti Devi’s son?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.