Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa instils the vigour to fight in Dimpy

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) serving her Baa and Babuji at the Kapadia house after Anuj brought them to his place. We saw Dimpy (Nishi Saxena) tackle her bruises of the past when she was harassed by a few men in the colony. Also, they made her life hell when they came to harass her at the academy. Tapish (Kunwar Awar) fought with the men, and this enraged the men. They made a fake MMS of Tapish and Dimpy being close to each other and sending it to a lot of people.

Dimpy in the coming episode will break down and will worry about her future as she will not be allowed to work and have her life, owing to family pressures and societal bullying. Anupamaa the show is again touching upon a sensitive topic of how a young widow gets harassed by society and is stopped from living her life.

The show will in the coming episode also educate the masses by showing a theme of instilling the vigour to fight in such helpless women. Anupamaa in the coming episode will teach the men who made the MMS a lesson. She will whip them with a belt and will tell Dimpy in a strong way that she needs to fight her own battles and that she is strong enough to fight them.

Anupamaa Ep 1113 23rd November Written Episode Update

Titu and Dimpy got into a problem when their close video was made by morphing and it was made viral.

What will happen next? Will Dimpy be accepted by the public and family?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.