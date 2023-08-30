Television | Spoilers

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Anupamaa getting to know about the shocking development of how Malti Devi has been deceived.

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) breathing a sigh of relief as Kavya gets discharged and is back at the Shah house. However, Anupamaa, as we know, has been troubled by the thoughts of Malti Devi (Apara Mehta), after seeing her in a bad condition on the road.

The coming episode will see Anupamaa and Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) going to Gurukul to meet Malti Devi. Anupamaa will be in shock to know that the Gurukula has been sold off to someone. They will be transporting all of the artefacts including te big Nataraj idol that has always been precious to Guruma. Anupamaa will ask them and get to know that something unexpected has happened to Malti Devi. Anuj will promise to find out the truth.

But Nakul will return Anupamaa’s call and will tell Anupamaa that he has amassed all of Malti Devi’s property and money. Anupamaa will be shocked to know about the deceit that Nakull has given Malti Devi.

Anupamaa will decide to search for Malti Devi.

What will happen next?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.