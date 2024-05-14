Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa rejects Yashdeep’s love proposal; Anuj gets restless

Anupamaa the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) winning the Superstar Chef Competition and using the prize money to reopen the restaurant Spice and Chutney. This big move of Anupamaa was appreciated by Yashdeep (Vaquar Shaikh), and he made Anupamaa his partner at the restaurant. With Anupamaa accepting the partnership, the restaurant’s opening ceremony was organized. We saw how Yashdeep decided to confess his feelings of love to Anupamaa during the event. He also held a ring to propose Anupamaa. The ring was seen by Anuj (Gaurav Khanna). Yashdeep also told Anuj about his love for Anupamaa, and his decision to reveal his feelings.

The upcoming episode will see Yashdeep gearing up for his big moment of love confession. He will choose a moment in between the restaurant re-launch to reveal his feelings before Anupamaa. On the other hand, Anuj will fret and suffer as he will be tense about Yashdeep’s love confession, and Anupamaa’s reply. He will be so eager to know about what happened, that he will call Anupamaa many times.

At the restaurant, Anupamaa will be shocked when Yashdeep will propose her with a ring in hand. However, Anupamaa will tell Yashdeep that she will choose to be his friend and nothing more. Though this decision from Anupamaa will pain Yashdeep, he will be mature enough to tell Anupamaa that this moment will not change anything in their work relationship and friendship.

Anupamaa Ep 1285 13th May Written Episode Update

Anuj was feeling odd on seeing Yashdeep and Anupamaa together at the restaurant’s reopening. Moreover, Anuj found out about Yashdeep being in love with Anupamaa, and his decision to propose to her with a ring during the event.

Will Anuj get to know Anupamaa’s decision?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.